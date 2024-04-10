Celebrating Creativity: Announcing the Winners of the Kubuntu Contests!

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2024



We are thrilled to announce the winners of the Kubuntu Brand Graphic Design contest and the Wallpaper Contest! These competitions brought out the best in creativity, innovation, and passion from the Kubuntu community, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results.

The Kubuntu Council is excited to reveal that after much deliberation and awe at the sheer talent on display, the winner of the Kubuntu Brand Graphic Design contest is Fabio Maricato! Fabio’s entry captivated us with its innovative approach and deep understanding of the Kubuntu brand essence. Coming in a close second is Desodi, whose creative flair and original design impressed us all. In third place, we have John Tolorunlojo, whose submission showcased exceptional creativity and skill.

