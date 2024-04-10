GNOME 46: Does It Make the Switch to Linux Worth It?
Your choice of Linux desktop environment sets the tone for your Linux experience. What will Windows-savvy newcomers make of GNOME 46, the latest version of the (practically) default Linux graphical interface?
When a user leaves Windows, it’s more important that their new desktop environment is stable with good functionality and performance, and looks and feels professional and polished.
And that’s why the GNOME desktop environment is so important.