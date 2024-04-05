Statcounter: Linux increases desktop market share to 4.05%

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2024



Last month, Neowin reported that Linux surpassed 4% market share for the first time according to Statcounter. Now, Linux has managed to further increase its market share from 4.03% to 4.05% to further secure its position.

One interesting note is that Statcounter doesn’t include Chrome OS in the Linux market share even though it is using the Linux kernel. The Linux data includes distributions such as Ubuntu, Fedora, and Linux Mint.

Speaking of Chrome OS, it remained flat in terms of market share staying at 2.27% of market share. It has actually fallen quite a bit since September when it was at 3.89% market share.

