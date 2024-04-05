Move to OpenBSD and OpenBSD 7.5 released
Marian Bouček ☛ Move to OpenBSD · boucek.me
I decided to move my server from FreeBSD hosted on Vultr to OpenBSD hosted on OpenBSD.amsterdam. The main reason was recent change of Vultr’s T&C, which says that I’m supposed to give them rights to do with my work whatever they want. I chose OpenBSD.amsterdam hosting, because it’s run by passionate people. I also wanted to give OpenBSD a chance, to see how different it is from FreeBSD.
I already know and use several OpenBSD projects, like OpenSSH, OpenNTPD, OpenSMTPD and of course their excellent packet filter pf. I was looking forward to use it’s “new” syntax, as it’s not (or only partially) available on FreeBSD. FreeBSD jails are not available on OpenBSD. I don’t miss them though, as I had alreay enough time play around with them. Plus the complexity of managing them doesn’t quite pay off with such a small project as my server.
Mailing list ARChives ☛ OpenBSD 7.5 released: Apr 5
We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.5. This is our 56th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.
As in our previous releases, 7.5 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system:
Undeadly ☛ OpenBSD 7.5 released
Every six months, spring and fall, a new OpenBSD release emerges on the web and familiar download mirrors.
The OpenBSD project has released OpenBSD 7.5, the project's 56th release, with numerous improvements and support for 14 hardware platforms.