Move to OpenBSD and OpenBSD 7.5 released

I decided to move my server from FreeBSD hosted on Vultr to OpenBSD hosted on OpenBSD.amsterdam. The main reason was recent change of Vultr’s T&C, which says that I’m supposed to give them rights to do with my work whatever they want. I chose OpenBSD.amsterdam hosting, because it’s run by passionate people. I also wanted to give OpenBSD a chance, to see how different it is from FreeBSD.

I already know and use several OpenBSD projects, like OpenSSH, OpenNTPD, OpenSMTPD and of course their excellent packet filter pf. I was looking forward to use it’s “new” syntax, as it’s not (or only partially) available on FreeBSD. FreeBSD jails are not available on OpenBSD. I don’t miss them though, as I had alreay enough time play around with them. Plus the complexity of managing them doesn’t quite pay off with such a small project as my server.