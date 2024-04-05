Windows TCO (Microsoft's Security Failings Causing Chaos
Exponential-e Ltd ☛ What makes a ransomware attack eight times as costly? Compromised backups
Unfortunately, ransomware gangs are too aware that they can leverage significantly higher ransoms from their corporate victims if they have also compromise the company's backups. For this reason, we are seeing more and more cyber attacks targeting backups because they know that organisations desperately need them to recover if they want to avoid paying a ransom to cybercriminals.
The Register UK ☛ Ransomware gang leaks UK city council’s confidential files
Leicester City Council is finally admitting its "cyber incident" was carried out by a ransomware gang and that data was stolen, hours after the criminals forced its hand.
The attack began nearly a month ago on March 7 and since then, the English city council has continually refused to say whether ransomware was involved or if data was compromised.
Wired ☛ A Vigilante Hacker Took Down North Korea’s Internet. Now He’s Taking Off His Mask
He points to ransomware actors, mostly based in Russia, who extracted more than a billion dollars of extortion fees from victim companies in 2023 while crippling hospitals and government agencies. North Korea–affiliated hackers, meanwhile, stole another $1 billion in cryptocurrency last year, funneling profits into the coffers of the Kim regime. All of that hacking against the West, he argues, has been carried out with relative impunity. “We sit there while they hack us,” Caceres says.
The Register UK ☛ Feds investigates massive alleged classified data theft
IntelBroker bragged they used a zero-day bug in GitHub to access Acuity's tokens and snatch the government data.
This follows an earlier theft of State Department data also involving Microsoft, which owns GitHub.
The Record ☛ Omni Hotels says widespread outages caused by cyberattack
Omni Hotels & Resorts confirmed on Wednesday evening that recent technology outages were caused by a cyberattack that was first discovered last Friday.
Security Week ☛ Cyberattack Causes Disruptions at Omni Hotels
Customers who had been staying at Omni hotels when the incident started reported check-ins being done on paper, room keys not working, and being unable to pay with credit cards.
The disruption may be the result of a ransomware attack, but no known cybercrime group appears to have taken credit for it.
The Register UK ☛ Cyberattack hits Omni Hotels, taking down systems for days
"Checking in on paper, no card machines work, even room keys do not work," said one hotel guest who was staying at the Louisville Omni. "Everyone has to be escorted to their room by an employee and the phones and Wi-Fi are down."
Another guest said getting into your room required texting the hotel staff to unlock the door, which took 30 minutes or more.
The Record ☛ ‘An attack on the reputation of Palau’: officials question who was really behind ransomware incident
Government employees on the island of Palau came into work on March 14 and booted up their computers like any other day. But when the Windows screens wouldn’t load they called up IT.
They quickly discovered two separate ransom notes: one on a sheet of paper in the printer from the LockBit ransomware gang and one in a README text file put alongside Palau’s encrypted documents from the DragonForce ransomware gang.
The Hill ☛ Microsoft could have stopped Chinese cloud email hack: Review panel
The report, conducted by the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB), found “operational and strategic decisions” led to hackers in China breaching the officials’ emails in July.
The report outlined the company’s failure in the breach and made recommendations for the tech giant moving forward. It said it found that the “intrusion was preventable and should never have occurred.”