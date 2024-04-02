today's howtos
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Mount a USB Thumb Drive, HDD, or SSD on Proxmox VE
In this article, I am going to show you how to mount a USB thumb drive or a USB HDD/SSD on your Proxmox VE server.
-
ZDNet ☛ How I created my own music streaming server with GNU/Linux (and why you should too)
If music fills your every moment with joy, you might want to consider setting up your own streaming music server on your home network.
-
Dougie Richardson: Update Plesk Docker Images
Docker > Settings > Overview > Recreate, making sure that “Rest variable to default” is not checked.
Finally start.
-
Linux.org ☛ Watching Movies on Ubuntu DistrosMany people stream TV shows and movies through their TV. What if you want to watch on your computer? (Once you get the movie or show, you could always copy it to a USB drive and watch on your television.
Do note that they have banned this method in some countries.
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Host Your Own bit.ly Server with Shlink in Linux
Shlink is a free link shortening server and web app for Linux. Learn how you can install this powerful Bit.ly alternative on Ubuntu today.