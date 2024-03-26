Mozilla news and curl distro report
-
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: March 2024 Community Office Hours: Open Forum and FAQ
This month’s topics for our Thunderbird Community Office Hours will be decided by you! We’d like to invite the community to bring their questions, comments, and general conversation to Team Thunderbird for an informal and informational chat. As always, send your questions in advance to officehours@thunderbird.net!
Be sure to note the change in day of the week and time, especially if you’re in Europe and not on summer time yet!
March Office Hours: Open Forum and FAQ
-
Security Week ☛ Mozilla Patches Firefox Zero-Days Exploited at Pwn2Own
Firefox browser updates address two zero-day vulnerabilities exploited at the Pwn2Own hacking contest.
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla, Center for Democracy and Technology call for openness and transparency in AI [Ed: Mozilla playing politics and playing the buzzwords game instead of focusing on its core business]
Civil society and academics are joining together to defend Hey Hi (AI) openness and transparency. Mozilla and the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT), along with members of civil society and academia, have united to underscore the importance of openness and transparency in AI. Nearly 50 signatories sent a letter to Secretary Gina Raimondo in response to the U.S. Commerce Department’s request for comment on openness in Hey Hi (AI) models.
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl distro report
On March 21 2024 we had a curl distro meeting where people from at least ten different distros and curl project members had a video meeting and talked curl and distro related topics for a while. Here is my summary of what we talked about and concluded.