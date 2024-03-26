Mozilla news and curl distro report

This month’s topics for our Thunderbird Community Office Hours will be decided by you! We’d like to invite the community to bring their questions, comments, and general conversation to Team Thunderbird for an informal and informational chat. As always, send your questions in advance to officehours@thunderbird.net!

Be sure to note the change in day of the week and time, especially if you’re in Europe and not on summer time yet!

March Office Hours: Open Forum and FAQ