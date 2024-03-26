Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (cacti, firefox-esr, freeipa, gross, libnet-cidr-lite-perl, python2.7, python3.7, samba, and thunderbird), Fedora (amavis, chromium, clojure, firefox, gnutls, kubernetes, and tcpreplay), Mageia (freeimage, libreswan, nodejs-hawk, and python, python3), Oracle (golang, nodejs, nodejs:16, and postgresql-jdbc), Slackware (emacs and mozilla), SUSE (dav1d, ghostscript, go1.22, indent, kernel, openvswitch, PackageKit, python-uamqp, rubygem-rack-1_4, shadow, ucode-intel, xen, and zziplib), and Ubuntu (firefox, graphviz, libnet-cidr-lite-perl, and qpdf).
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Sophisticated software supply chain attack hits Top.gg, compromises Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub accounts
Researchers at application security testing firm Checkmarx Ltd. have detailed a recently discovered software supply chain attack that targeted Top.gg, a popular search-and-discovery platform for Discord servers, bots and other social tools, along with individual developers on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub .
-
Silicon Angle ☛ US and UK announce sanctions against alleged Chinese cyber espionage group APT 31
The U.K. and U.S. governments have announced sanctions against alleged Chinese hackers and the APT 31 threat group that was allegedly involved in hacking activities in both countries.
-
Security Week ☛ US Treasury Slaps Sanctions on China-Linked APT31 Hackers
The US Treasury Department sanctions a pair of Chinese hackers linked to “malicious cyber operations targeting US critical infrastructure sectors.”
-
SANS ☛ Apple Updates for MacOS, iOS/iPadOS and visionOS, (Mon, Mar 25th)
Last week, Fashion Company Apple published updates for iOS and iPadOS. At that time, Fashion Company Apple withheld details about the security content of the update.
-
New York Times ☛ U.K. Accuses China of Cyberattacks Targeting Voter Data and Lawmakers
The British government believes China has overseen two separate hacking campaigns, including one that yielded information from 40 million voters.
-
The Straits Times ☛ New Zealand accuses China of hacking parliament, condemns activity
WELLINGTON - The New Zealand government said it had raised concerns on Tuesday with the Chinese government about its involvement in a state-sponsored cyber hack on New Zealand's parliament in 2021, which was uncovered by the country’s intelligence services.
-
Scoop News Group ☛ US and UK accuse China of cyber operations targeting domestic politics
Officials in Washington and London say hackers backed by the Chinese state sought to silence dissidents and surveil politicians.
-
RFA ☛ US alleges massive Chinese state-backed hacking program
7 Chinese have been charged with hacking offenses tied to China’s Ministry of State Security.
-
Federal News Network ☛ IT company opens gym for getting your cybersecurity people in shape
IBM has opened a spiffy new training range for federal agencies who want to sharpen their cybersecurity chops.
-
Security Week ☛ Over 100 Organizations Targeted in Recent ‘StrelaStealer’ Attacks
More than 100 organizations in the US and EU have been targeted in recent StrelaStealer infostealer campaigns.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ How defective chip maker Intel Uses OpenSSF Scorecard To Better Secure Its Software Portfolio
Scorecard is an automated tool from the OpenSSF that assesses 19 different vectors with heuristics ("checks") associated with important software security aspects and assigns each check a score of 0-10. You can use these scores to understand specific areas to improve in order to strengthen the security posture of your project. Intel currently uses Scorecard to validate the security of our own externally facing open source repositories. We feel it’s critical to ensure the software that we make available through our repositories is as secure as we can make it.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Newsletter – March 2024
Welcome to the March 2024 edition of the OpenSSF Newsletter, with our latest information on what’s been happening lately and what’s on our radar.
-
Ars Technica ☛ Thousands of phones and routers swept into proxy service, unbeknownst to users | Ars Technica
Two new reports show criminals may be using your device to cover their online tracks.