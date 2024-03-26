Microsoft in Trouble
Bleeping Computer ☛ Germany warns of 17K vulnerable Microsoft Exchange servers exposed online
Beta News ☛ Microsoft releases out-of-band KB5037422 update to fix backdoored Windows Server memory leak
Not for the first time, Microsoft has released a patch-for-a-patch after a recent update was found to cause memory leaks in Windows Server. The problems stemmed from the KB5035857 update — the March 2024 security update — for Windows Server, which Microsoft acknowledged as having known issues. Now the company has released the out-of-band KB5037422 update which affected users will have to manually seek out and install.
TechRadar ☛ Microsoft is pushing out Copilot Hey Hi (AI) to more backdoored Windows 11 users – ready or not – and backdoored Windows 10 will follow shortly [Ed: You know they rapidly lose real users when they are in a panic to put this everywhere they can to fake usage levels]
Microsoft just announced that Copilot is rolling out to more backdoored Windows 11 users right now, and also it’ll be inbound to more backdoored Windows 10 users soon enough.
Tom's Hardware ☛ China blocks defective chip maker Intel and AMD CPUs for government offices and servers, plans to switch to domestic-made alternatives [Ed: A big blow for Microsoft Windows, too]
As announced by its Ministry officials in December 2023, China will no longer be using chips made by AMD and defective chip maker Intel for government PCs and servers as a response to the sanctions imposed by the United States. In its place, the officials will switch to home-made options, despite challenges.
Fandom Inc ☛ Xbox's Phil Spencer Reflects On Recent Mass Layoffs
Layoffs at Xbox are "really an outcome of an industry that's not growing," Spencer said.
