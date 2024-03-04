Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

A new phishing kit named CryptoChameleon is being used to target Federal Communications Commission (FCC) employees, using specially crafted single sign-on (SSO) pages for Okta that appear remarkably similar to the originals.

The same campaign also targets users and employees of cryptocurrency platforms, such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini, using phishing pages that impersonate Okta, Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, Twitter, Yahoo, and AOL.