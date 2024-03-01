AnyDesk Software, the Germany-based developer of the popular remote access software, informed customers on February 2, 2024, about a significant security breach, according to an article from SecurityWeek. According to the company, a security audit triggered by suspicious activity led to the discovery that AnyDesk production systems were compromised. Little information has been shared on the attack itself, but AnyDesk has clarified that the incident “is not related to ransomware”. “We have revoked all security-related certificates and systems have been remediated or replaced where necessary. We will be revoking the previous code signing certificate for our binaries shortly and have already started replacing it with a new one,” AnyDesk said. It added, “Our systems are designed not to store private keys, security tokens or passwords that could be exploited to connect to end user devices. As a precaution, we are revoking all passwords to our web portal, my.anydesk.com, and we recommend that users change their passwords if the same credentials are used elsewhere.”