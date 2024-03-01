Security Leftovers
Krebs On Security ☛ Fulton County, Security Experts Call LockBit’s Bluff [Ed: Windows TCO]
The ransomware group LockBit told officials with Fulton County, Ga. they could expect to see their internal documents published online this morning unless the county paid a ransom demand. LockBit removed Fulton County’s listing from its victim shaming website this morning, claiming the county had paid. But county officials said they did not pay, nor did anyone make payment on their behalf. Security experts say LockBit was likely bluffing and probably lost most of the data when the gang’s servers were seized this month by U.S. and U.K. law enforcement.
PCLinuxOS Magazine ☛ ICYMI: 3 Million “Smart Toothbrushes” Hacked With Malware, Used For DDoS Attack
AnyDesk Software, the Germany-based developer of the popular remote access software, informed customers on February 2, 2024, about a significant security breach, according to an article from SecurityWeek. According to the company, a security audit triggered by suspicious activity led to the discovery that AnyDesk production systems were compromised. Little information has been shared on the attack itself, but AnyDesk has clarified that the incident “is not related to ransomware”. “We have revoked all security-related certificates and systems have been remediated or replaced where necessary. We will be revoking the previous code signing certificate for our binaries shortly and have already started replacing it with a new one,” AnyDesk said. It added, “Our systems are designed not to store private keys, security tokens or passwords that could be exploited to connect to end user devices. As a precaution, we are revoking all passwords to our web portal, my.anydesk.com, and we recommend that users change their passwords if the same credentials are used elsewhere.”
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium), Fedora (moodle), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, and postgresql:15), Slackware (wpa_supplicant), SUSE (Java and rear27a), and Ubuntu (libcpanel-json-xs-perl, libuv1, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.15, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.5, linux-oem-6.5, python-openstackclient, and unbound).
Tom's Hardware ☛ Anycubic 3D printers hacked in bold attempt to inform owners of security hole
Hackers break into Anycubic 3D printers and leave a message, but only to warn it and its users of the exploit.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nvidia publishes eight security flaws patched by new drivers — update to fix the issues
Nvidia has published a security bulletin highlighting all of the major flaws that were recently patched in drivers 551.61, 474.82, and 474.89. These include high-level vulnerabilities that enable attackers to execute denial of service, unwanted code execution, and other attacks.
Silicon Angle ☛ Researchers find security flaw in multiple smart doorbells
Researchers have found a security vulnerability in several popular smart doorbells that could allow bad actors to access footage from the devices. The researchers, who work at the nonprofit organization Consumer Reports, published their findings today. The vulnerability was discovered in doorbells sold by a Shenzhen-based company called Eken under the Eken and Tuck brands.
Security Week ☛ Meta Patches Facebook (Farcebook) Account Takeover Vulnerability
Meta has patched a critical vulnerability that could have been exploited to take over any Facebook (Farcebook) account via a brute-force attack.