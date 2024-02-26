The Zalkin Law Firm (“Zalkin”), a San Diego firm advocating for sexual abuse survivors nationwide, was sued in September after BlackCat gained access to the firm’s system and exfiltrated 523 clients’ personal information, including sexual abuse details. On their dark web leak site, the threat actors claimed to have exfiltrated 415.63 GB of sexual harassment lawsuit data, with all records, notes, evidence depositions, and personal information. When the law firm did not pay their demands, the threat actors reached out directly to clients. Ariana Deats, the named plaintiff, received an email from BlackCat informing her of the breach and that her records were in their possession.

According to the complaint, Zalkin reportedly became aware of the breach on April 6, but letters were not sent to those affected until September. Because BlackCat’s site was seized in December by law enforcement, DataBreaches was unable to check to confirm whether BlackCat had ever leaked all of the data they had claimed to have stolen.