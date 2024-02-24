Kernel: XFS and Bugs
Justin M. Forbes: Fedora and older XFS filesystem format V4
Upstream deprecated the V4 format for XFS with commit b96cb835. With next year being the date that it defaults to unsupported (though can be enabled with a kernel config for a while still). As such, Fedora 40 will be the last release that supports these older XFS filesystems. Once Fedora 40 is EOL around June of 2025, the default Fedora kernel will no longer be able to mount them.
Ziff Davis ☛ WiFi Security Vulnerabilities Make Linux and Android Systems Susceptible to Hackers
Cybersecurity researchers at the KU Leuven Research University in Belgium have discovered some new vulnerabilities associated with WiFi technology that open a range of Android, Linux, and Chrome OS enterprise and home networks to attacks. The vulnerabilities, CVE-2023-52161 and CVE-2023-52160, were discovered while examining Intel’s iNet Wireless Daemon.
Multiple Race Condition Vulnerabilities Fixed in the Linux Kernel
A race condition vulnerability usually occurs in concurrent or multi-threaded programs where multiple processes or threads access shared resources without proper synchronization. Unpredictable outcomes like data corruption, system crashes, or unauthorized access may result from this. Recently, several security issues have been addressed in the Linux kernel, including race condition and null pointer dereference vulnerabilities.