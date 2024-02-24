Kernel: XFS and Bugs

Upstream deprecated the V4 format for XFS with commit b96cb835. With next year being the date that it defaults to unsupported (though can be enabled with a kernel config for a while still). As such, Fedora 40 will be the last release that supports these older XFS filesystems. Once Fedora 40 is EOL around June of 2025, the default Fedora kernel will no longer be able to mount them.