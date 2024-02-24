Programming Leftovers
-
Noel Rappin ☛ Better Know A Ruby Thing #4: Keyword Arguments
Last time on Better Know A Ruby Thing, we covered positional arguments, and now we’re going to move on to keyword arguments. I really did think this was going to be shorter than the last one, and then I got to the conversion between keyword and positional arguments, and then… well, it’s not shorter.
(I know I said the next newsletter was going to be Conway’s Law, that’s coming, but this one moved along faster…)
-
XDA ☛ How to install VS Code on Ubuntu [Ed: This is proprietary spyware of Microsoft; best avoided and there are better Free software options anyway, including Kate]
-
Java
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Create a Java Project with Maven
Maven is a powerful project management tool that streamlines the build process for Java projects. It manages project builds, dependencies, and documentation from a central piece of information. If you’re new to Maven, this guide will help you set up your first Java project using Maven. Follow these steps to get started.
-
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ How to Use Loops in Python
Eventually, on your journey with Python, you’re going to run into a need to create a loop.
-
Linuxize ☛ How to Run a Python Script
This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of running a Python script, covering both command-line execution and using integrated development environments (IDEs).
-