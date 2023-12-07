LibreOffice 7.6.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 07, 2023,

updated Dec 07, 2023



Coming just two weeks after LibreOffice 7.6.3, the LibreOffice 7.6.4 update is here to address a total of 41 bugs and issues reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. Check out the changelog to see what exactly was addressed in this point release.

Also today, The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.5.9 as the last maintenance update in the LibreOffice 7.5 office suite series, which reached end of life on November 30th, 2023. The update only addresses two bugs, but, at this point, you should already have upgraded to LibreOffice 7.6.

Read on