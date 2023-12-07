Coming just two weeks after LibreOffice 7.6.3, the LibreOffice 7.6.4 update is here to address a total of 41 bugs and issues reported by users or discovered by the LibreOffice developers. Check out the changelog to see what exactly was addressed in this point release.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.19 adds support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, enables iptables-nft as the default iptables backend, and replaces the linux-rpi4 and linux-rpi2 kernels with a single linux-rpi kernel.

The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2023-12-05, brings a new dark GTK theme that you can enable from Appearance Settings > System > Dark, enables the Battery Monitor plugin by default in the panel, and adds a new “Taskbar Preferences” menu item to the panel’s right-click context menu.

KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is here one and a half months after KDE Plasma 5.27.9 to address more bugs, such as the one causing the Night Color to start transitioning to night mode at inappropriate times when using automatic location, as well as a bug causing the positions of desktop icons to be remembered incorrectly, especially on multi-monitor setups.

Coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2023.3, the Kali Linux 2023.4 release is here to introduce support for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer. A dedicated image is available for those who want to use Kali Linux on the tiny computer, but you can also install it through the official Raspberry Pi Imager flashing utility, which is very cool. The Raspberry Pi 5 image is powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS.