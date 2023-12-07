today's howtos
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux (Debian and Ubuntu) – how to install mongodb – how to move mongodb database files – basic mongosh commands
ID Root ☛ How To Install uTorrent on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install uTorrent on openSUSE. In the digital world, file sharing has become a common practice. One of the most popular methods is through BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer protocol that allows users to distribute data across the internet efficiently.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDevelop on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KDevelop on Manjaro. KDevelop is a free and open-source integrated development environment (IDE) that supports various programming languages, including C, C++, Python, PHP, Java, Fortran, Ruby, Ada, Pascal, SQL, and Bash scripting.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MongoDB on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MongoDB on openSUSE. MongoDB is an open-source NoSQL database management system that is used as an alternative to traditional relational databases. It is particularly useful for working with large sets of distributed data.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install key drivers on your Fedora system
Installing drivers in Fedora is crucial for ensuring your hardware components work correctly. This guide provides detailed instructions on how to find and install necessary drivers, including graphics, Wi-Fi, and other peripherals, using Fedora's built-in tools and software repositories.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install clonezilla on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install clonezilla on Ubuntu.
If you've never heard about clonezilla, clonezilla is a disk cloning app, which allows you to copy your hard disk to another one with no hassle.
Let's say you have two computers, one is
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux howto – direct LAN ethernet network connection between two PCs (can not bring up interface)
in the past, this was no issue. no matter what.
JDownloader: An Open-Source Alternative to IDM (Install + Usage)
JDownloader is one of my favorite tools, as it is a free and open-source download management tool for multi-platform use, making it a perfect alternative to proprietary software such as IDM. It can perform all the tasks that other tools, like IDM, can do.
FOSSLinux ☛ Top 10 tips to speed up your Ubuntu system for beginners
Enhance your Ubuntu experience with these 10 optimization tips. From managing startup applications to updating your system, learn simple yet effective ways to improve performance, speed up your system, and ensure a smoother, more efficient Ubuntu operation, even for beginners.