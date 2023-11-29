Northern Africa: GNU/Linux at About 3% on Desktops and Laptops, Android Reduces Microsoft Windows to Very Little

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 29, 2023

updated Nov 29, 2023



THE quickest glance at this month's and last month's statistics from statCounter speaks volumes. It reveals a consistent downward trend for Microsoft. On what basis does Wall Street evaluate the supposed "worth" of Microsoft? Fiction, vapourware, and empty promises?

In Algeria, which is a very large country, we see Windows down to about 27% (only 12% in Libya) and GNU/Linux on 2-3% of laptops/desktops. It's more or less the same in Libya and in Tunisia. We see GNU/Linux at about 3% in Morocco (more than Algeria, its neighbour) and about 3% in Egypt. It's a bit higher overall that in Europe across the Mediterranean sea.

The primary difference between Europe and countries across the Mediterranean sea is the % of people who use laptops or the relative share of mobile devices, mostly running Android. What probably does a lot of damage to Microsoft's bottom like in Africa is Android, reducing Windows to about 16% of the total market.

Android runs Linux, but it does not respect users' freedom. █