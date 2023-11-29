Northern Africa: GNU/Linux at About 3% on Desktops and Laptops, Android Reduces Microsoft Windows to Very Little
THE quickest glance at this month's and last month's statistics from statCounter speaks volumes. It reveals a consistent downward trend for Microsoft. On what basis does Wall Street evaluate the supposed "worth" of Microsoft? Fiction, vapourware, and empty promises?
In Algeria, which is a very large country, we see Windows down to about 27% (only 12% in Libya) and GNU/Linux on 2-3% of laptops/desktops. It's more or less the same in Libya and in Tunisia. We see GNU/Linux at about 3% in Morocco (more than Algeria, its neighbour) and about 3% in Egypt. It's a bit higher overall that in Europe across the Mediterranean sea.
The primary difference between Europe and countries across the Mediterranean sea is the % of people who use laptops or the relative share of mobile devices, mostly running Android. What probably does a lot of damage to Microsoft's bottom like in Africa is Android, reducing Windows to about 16% of the total market.
Android runs Linux, but it does not respect users' freedom. █