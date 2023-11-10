Software Freedom Conservancy: Not as Harmless as It May Seem
First impressions are deceiving and rhetoric can be intentionally misleading ("ethics" posturing for a greedy operation)
The Software Freedom Conservancy or SFC is a copycat/imitation of SFLC which is moreover trying to 'steal' income from the FSF, just like the FSFE (or FSF-EEE). What makes this abundantly unethical, however, is their ongoing smear campaign against Professor Moglen. Some people who spoke to us go as far as describing this as "libel" (a legal term), potentially grounds for a lawsuit not just over trademarks.
We will follow that up later this year...
Meanwhile, as someone told me, "it seems they are working to exclude him [Professor Moglen] from contact with the courts and with the rest of the government so that they can substitute their own false messages instead" (the details are in this new article).
And "on the topic of licensing," that someone later added, "the rest is just a means to get there..."
Yes, precisely.
SFC and the FSFE (or FSF-EEE) have both taken Microsoft money and FSFE continues to mislead people about its connection to the FSF in order to raise money and censor critics. Don't trust them. They are rogue. █