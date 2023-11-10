Software Freedom Conservancy: Not as Harmless as It May Seem

This tutorial will help you configure OBS Studio to pause and resume recording with shortcut keys. This will improve your recording session quality greatly by not recording unnecessary parts. We intend this tutorial for teachers especially those who work like us teaching in online classes. We hope this helps a lot for you. Now let's try it out!

If you needed to send a letter to your neighbor, you wouldn’t choose to send it via airmail across the continent and back first. Yet, this is how Internet traffic is routed in some parts of the world. For example, it’s not unusual for Internet traffic in Africa to first travel to Europe before ending up back in Africa at its destination. This is why we need Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) and sustainable peering infrastructure.

GIMP 2.10.36 is here more than eight months after GIMP 2.10.34 and brings support for Adobe Swatch Exchange (ASE) and Adobe Color Book (ACB) palettes, as well as a new gradient option called “FG to Transparent (Hardedge)” that generates a gradient from the foreground color to transparency with hard-edge transitions between the 2 colors.

Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 is here more than six months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.0 and it’s powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 6.5.8, which is a significant upgrade from the Linux 6.1.25 used in the previous release, despite the fact that Linux 6.1 is a long-term supported series. As expected, Linux 6.5 will bring better support for newer hardware where previous Clonezilla Live releases failed to work correctly.

Coming more than three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-2, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 release is the third stable update based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and it’s the first to offer official Ubuntu Touch 20.04 system images for PINE64’s PinePhone, PinePhone Pro, and PineTab devices.

Scheduled for release on February 28th, 2024, the KDE Plasma 6 promises to be a massive update to the beloved and widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. Until the final release hits the streets, the alpha version is now available for public testing and early adopters.

Software Freedom Conservancy: Not as Harmless as It May Seem

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 10, 2023



First impressions are deceiving and rhetoric can be intentionally misleading ("ethics" posturing for a greedy operation)

The Software Freedom Conservancy or SFC is a copycat/imitation of SFLC which is moreover trying to 'steal' income from the FSF, just like the FSFE (or FSF-EEE). What makes this abundantly unethical, however, is their ongoing smear campaign against Professor Moglen. Some people who spoke to us go as far as describing this as "libel" (a legal term), potentially grounds for a lawsuit not just over trademarks.

We will follow that up later this year...

Meanwhile, as someone told me, "it seems they are working to exclude him [Professor Moglen] from contact with the courts and with the rest of the government so that they can substitute their own false messages instead" (the details are in this new article).

And "on the topic of licensing," that someone later added, "the rest is just a means to get there..."

Yes, precisely.

SFC and the FSFE (or FSF-EEE) have both taken Microsoft money and FSFE continues to mislead people about its connection to the FSF in order to raise money and censor critics. Don't trust them. They are rogue. █