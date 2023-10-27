GNU/Linux in Morocco: Free/Libre Operating System Estimated to Run on 3% of Laptops and Desktops (3 Times More Than Just Two Years Ago)
Morocco's population is about 38 million, about 10 million less than Spain
TODAY we take a look at GNU/Linux in Morocco as judged by data from statCounter. So GNU/Linux rose from 0% to ~3% or from 1% to 3.2% in less than 2 years (see screenshot below). Windows fell from 99.4% in March 2009 to the low eighties. If phones too are taken into account, then Android has more than 50% of the market in Morocco. Microsoft/Windows is down from 99.2% to about 25-33%, depending on the month.
You'd think the media already discussed such things... but no. █