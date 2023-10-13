Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Europe mulls open sourcing TETRA emergency services' encryption algorithms
The committee will discuss the issue at its next meeting on October 26, she said, adding: "If the consensus is not reached, it will go to a vote."
TETRA is the Terrestrial Trunked Radio protocol, which is used in Europe, the UK, and other countries to secure radio communications used by government agencies, law enforcement, military and emergency services organizations.
-
Hacking BookStack
I’m a big fan of open-source software. One that I’ve implemented in a couple of different places now is BookStack. BookStack is an open-source wiki platform. BooksStack is also very flexible.
-
Okay, fine, I'm using a static site generator now
The main pain point was migration. For the most part the "new style" syntax transferred over without basically any editing. I chose to fix some minor spelling and grammar errors, but most of it was migrated over fully intact.
I probably missed something, and with the sheer number of articles I have (over 500 by the end of the year) I almost certainly missed something. Please let me know if I did! Sorry!
When it came to the CSS, I started with a blank HTML file and copied over rendered HTML from my website in production. Once I had the basic structure copied over, I started pouring over Tailwind UI to make a short list of the components I wanted to play with.
-
[Repeat] GNU40 USA: Meeting with old and new friends, and some first few steps on the freedom ladder
On Sunday, October 1, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) hosted a hackday to celebrate the fortieth anniversary of the GNU Project.
-
🇪🇸📚 Big Book of R now has a Spanish section 📚🇪🇸
Books published from 2020 onwards are welcome!
-
[Proprietary but used by KDE a lot] Qt Design Studio 4.3.1 Released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 4.3.1!
We fixed a critical crash bug in the Qt Bridge importer. Please checkout the bug report for the details.