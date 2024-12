All-Time High for Linux in Qatar

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 22, 2024

updated Dec 22, 2024



Graph as ODF, based on this data:

WITH Android up to an all-time high of 60% and Microsoft down to 3% in browsers one might want to consider Qatar a destination for "Linux", even if freedom isn't quite in the lexicon there.

Qatar has money to spend, but not much of it will be spent on Microsoft, or so one can hope. █

