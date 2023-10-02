The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Matthew J. Garrett is Finished

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 02, 2023,

updated Oct 02, 2023



THE other day (in the weekend) we said that Matthew J. Garrett (M.J.G.) had apparently lost his Mastodon account just months after abandoning his Twitter account (subjected to sanctions for merely mentioning Mastodon and the Fediverse). He doesn't get any coding done (see above; he chose Microsoft's GitHub, proprietary software, to develop stuff for Windows, basically restricting people's freedom). He hasn't blogged in nearly a month and a month ago he promoted Windows, which is quite revealing. Together with Microsoft, he helped undermine the security of SSH; he said he "just need[ed] to figure out how to plumb it through to WSL" (an attack on GNU/Linux, Windows disguised as "Linux"). What sane person would put private SSH keys on a Windows machine, knowing it has NSA bug/back doors?

M.J.G. tried hard to take our Web site offline, based on lies and repeated threats. We'll never forget what he did and we'll explain this in the future. Sadly for him, we ended up a lot stronger thqn before. As for his own fate, he is having severe health problems (more serious than Richard Stallman's by the sound of it, based on "toots" he posted before losing his account). When you play with fire you get fired and karma sure is fast. Only days before people learned about the chemotherapy (Stallman spoke about it) Matthew J. Garrett was raging about Stallman, possible triggered by this post (about a day earlier). Sooner or later bad people get what they deserve. Stallman says he will "probably live many more years". He might even outlive Garrett, who is in his 40s. █