Bright Future for GNU/Linux, Not for Those Who Made a Career Attacking It
THE good news from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) won't be 'mainstreamed' unless the "powers that be" can twist it in some 'Russia-bashing' context (to associate "Linux" with murderous invaders). That's OK only because we've long expected that communities and sharing would get falsely associated with "pirates" and "terrorists"...
Here in Manchester (the photo is of a place near us) one can feel the good news. We're progressing nicely with site upgrades and Gemini migration (we needed beefier hosting due to growing demand for pages) and we're securing sources of income that guarantee our long-term future.
GNU/Linux is the future. GNU/Linux haters and bashers are having an "emotional breakdown" and systemic breakdown. They can't even code. Cannot even take a shower. █