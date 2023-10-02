According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Most of the World Has Moved or Is Moving to GNU/Linux, But the Media Isn't Talking About That

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 02, 2023,

updated Oct 02, 2023



THE weather here in Manchester is getting worse (colder), but we're seeing some positive news today regarding GNU/Linux, especially in BRICS. It's not even limited to this 'bloc' of nations'. In populous Indonesia GNU/Linux is at 3%, in Nigeria 6%, in Turkey 7%, and Greece 10%. This already covers the majority of the world's population.

The world is changing, but the media refuses to adapt.

Where's the BBC (photo above is of the new BBC building in Salford)? Where's the media at large? What will it take for self-appointed so-called 'journalists' to speak about what's happening? Where was the BBC, sponsored by Bill Gates, when GNU turned 40 last year? Is there any real media left? How many articles did the BBC (BillBC) publish about a failing chatbot that went astray? Are they reporting news or engaging in covert PR (marketing/advertising) for Microsoft and Gates? █