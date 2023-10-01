Matthew J. Garrett (M.J.G.) is Down and Might Never Come Back
THE years-long bullying from Matthew J. Garrett (M.J.G.) and his mentally-ill ilk was covered here by Rianne less than a fortnight ago. A day later Garrett gloated about Tux Machines being offline, after he had repeatedly pressured the sysadmin of the server running Tux Machines.
Well, for over half a week already the official account of Garrett has been offline, basically broken (see below). Tux Machines came back online about a day later, but there's no sign of Garrett ever coming back. Karma is fast. █