Understanding GNU and Richard Stallman Battling Cancer

To celebrate the GNU Project's 40th anniversary, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) is organizing a hackday on Oct. 1 (GNU 40) for families, students, and anyone else in the US.

Before the event, the project turned 40 on Sept. 27, a part of the community along with Richard Stallman gathered for the GNU Hacker's Meeting in Biel, Switzerland.

While he shared his thoughts at the event, he also revealed that he has cancer.

Looking at the keynote, Richard Stallman does not look the same without his iconic beard and long hair. Considering he is already undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancer, that explains it.