Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction To The Series
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. We’ll compare the machine with modern desktop PC counterparts along the way.
This machine is sold by GEEKOM, a leading and respected brand and manufacturer of Mini PCs. They provide a 3 year warranty on their Mini PCs.
The Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC (“NUC 13”) is available in a variety of configurations. GEEKOM supplied the machine with an Intel i7-1360P processor which has 12 cores, 16 threads. The CPU has 4 performance cores (8 threads) and 8 efficient cores. Performance cores maximize single-thread performance and responsiveness, while efficient cores offer scalable and efficient offload of background tasks for modern multi-tasking.