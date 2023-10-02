9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 1st, 2023
This week we got some interesting news, releases, and announcements, starting with the Firefox 118 web browser and its privacy-aware translation feature, the long-anticipated Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 6, two LibreOffice emergency releases, GNOME 46’s release date, and a new update to Slackware-based Porteus Linux.
The week ended with the unveiling of the highly anticipated Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer and Mesa 23.2 open-source graphics stack. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 1st, 2023.