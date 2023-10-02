The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.2, Secure Boot Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 02, 2023



Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” arrived in mid-July 2023 based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, which is also used as the default kernel in the initial upstream release.

The “EDGE” variant of Linux Mint 21.2 ships with a newer kernel, namely Linux kernel 6.2, which is included in the upstream Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS release by default. This “EDGE” ISO image promises to support newer hardware and it’s targeted at those who want to install Linux Mint 21.2 on PCs where the normal ISO image does not recognizes their hardware.

Read on