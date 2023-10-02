Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.2, Secure Boot Support
Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” arrived in mid-July 2023 based on the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series and powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, which is also used as the default kernel in the initial upstream release.
The “EDGE” variant of Linux Mint 21.2 ships with a newer kernel, namely Linux kernel 6.2, which is included in the upstream Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS release by default. This “EDGE” ISO image promises to support newer hardware and it’s targeted at those who want to install Linux Mint 21.2 on PCs where the normal ISO image does not recognizes their hardware.