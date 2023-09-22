Deciding for ourselves: 98% of people want a browser choice screen, Mozilla study finds
What if we got to easily choose our web browser, and didn’t have to rely on complex operating system settings to change the pre-installed default?
At Mozilla, our mission has always centered on empowering people to shape their own experiences online. But these days, big tech too often trumps individual choices, whether that’s through the algorithms that populate our feeds, the online reviews that influence our purchases or the barriers to changing pre-installed browsers on our devices — and keeping that choice.