Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Write operators in Java with JOSDK, Part 4: Upgrading strategies
Java Operator SDK(JOSDK) is an open source project that aims to simplify the task of creating Kubernetes operators using Java. Container Solutions started the project, and Red Hat is now a major contributor. The JOSDK project now lives under the Operator Framework umbrella, which is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) incubating project.
The first article in this series introduced JOSDK and explained why it could be interesting to create operators in Java. The second article showed how the JOSDK Quarkus extension
quarkus-operator-sdk, also called QOSDK, facilitates the development experience by taking care of managing the Custom Resource Definition automatically. The third article focused on requirements for implementing the reconciliation logic for the example operator you build in this series. Many things have changed since the third installment of this series. This article will thus focus on updating the code to the latest versions and provide upgrading strategies.
Fedora Magazine: Contribute at Passkey Auth, Fedora CoreOS and IoT Test Week
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora Linux before, this is a perfect way to get started.
Weekly status of Packit Team: Week 37 in Packit
Week 37 (September 12th – September 18th)
- If you have concerns about Packit uploading new archives to lookaside cache before creating a pull request, you can newly set
upload_sourcesto False to disable this.
Which Camel DSL should you use?
Every developer (at some point) has to write code to interact with subsystems of some sort, databases and other types of storage, message brokers, or remote services, to name a few. When you need to do it often (or even if you don't), it is best to find an integration tool to help out.
Fedora Community Blog: How to rebase to Fedora Silverblue 39 Beta
Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. Let’s see the steps to upgrade to the newly released Fedora 39 Beta, and how to revert if anything unforeseen happens.