Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

Java Operator SDK(JOSDK) is an open source project that aims to simplify the task of creating Kubernetes operators using Java. Container Solutions started the project, and Red Hat is now a major contributor. The JOSDK project now lives under the Operator Framework umbrella, which is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) incubating project.

The first article in this series introduced JOSDK and explained why it could be interesting to create operators in Java. The second article showed how the JOSDK Quarkus extension quarkus-operator-sdk , also called QOSDK, facilitates the development experience by taking care of managing the Custom Resource Definition automatically. The third article focused on requirements for implementing the reconciliation logic for the example operator you build in this series. Many things have changed since the third installment of this series. This article will thus focus on updating the code to the latest versions and provide upgrading strategies.