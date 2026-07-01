news
today's howtos
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Olaf Alders ☛ Keep It Local
A bit of networking: binding an app to localhost (127.0.0.1) differs from binding to 0.0.0.0, and the distinction is important. Let's look at how to keep clodhopper, air, Python's http.server, and http_this either local or on a Tailscale network.
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Linuxize ☛ What Is /dev/null in Linux
The GNU/Linux /dev/null device discards anything written to it and returns EOF when read. This guide shows how to silence stdout, stderr, cron output, and empty files.
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Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Prometheus + Grafana for GNU/Linux Server Monitoring in 2026
In this blog post, we will show you how to configure Prometheus and Grafana for GNU/Linux Server Monitoring. GNU/Linux server monitoring is important because it helps administrators keep systems reliable, secure, and efficient.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Audacity on Fedora 44
If you want to Install Audacity on Fedora 44, this guide gives you the cleanest path from a fresh Fedora desktop to a working audio editor.
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Linuxize ☛ uniq Cheatsheet
Quick reference for filtering and counting duplicate lines with uniq in Linux
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Manuel Matuzović ☛ Progressively enhancing Grid Lanes
In my last blog post, Your Grid Lanes will likely fail WCAG 2.4.3, I explained how Grid Lanes are inherently inaccessible by default unless you take extra measures. I also concluded that it's probably only safe to use Grid Lanes with Reading Flow. According to Rachel Andrew, Google Chrome also made sure to first ship Reading Flow and then Grid Lanes. Unfortunately, that's not what all browsers did. Safari shipped it, but doesn't support Reading Flow yet.
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Cassidy Williams ☛ An animated radial gradient mask over text in CSS
Here’s the final result, which I’ll explain further, and I want you to open it and be ready to poke at it and change some things: [...]
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University of Toronto ☛ Our long path from IPMI remote installs to network installs
Recently we wound up with a bunch of servers in another building and a need to reinstall them all with Ubuntu 26.04. This pushed me into learning about UEFI network boot, working out how to network boot our customized Ubuntu ISO image, and then the realization that if we were reinstalling an existing, running server we could use a somewhat simpler kexec-based method. This has given us a reinstall experience (and sometimes an install experience) that looks a fair bit like the SunFire X2100 BMC based experience, and can be done from comfort of our office (instead of a noisy machine room a block or two away). My co-workers like it enough that we're talking about using our new network reinstall system even for servers in our main machine room.