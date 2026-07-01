today's leftovers

The most recent meeting of ISO/IEC JTC1 SC32 WG3 “Database Languages” took place from the 15th to the 19th of June 2026 in Stockholm. “WG3”, as we call it, works on standardizing the database languages SQL and GQL. In that meeting, a number of proposals that are of interest to SQL and PostgreSQL were accepted, which I want to report about here.

The meeting code of this meeting was “BMA”, which is the code for a small airport in Stockholm. All in-person WG3 meetings are named after a nearby airport. In this case, the code “ARN” for Stockholm’s main airport had already been used for a meeting in 2003. (It is whimsically intentional that this system prevents the group from meeting in the same place too many times.)

Now let’s look at the new SQL features that were discussed. (Regards to all the GQL practitioners, but I’m not qualified enough to report on that.)