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Kubuntu Focus Goes Ultra
Quoting: Kubuntu Focus Goes Ultra » Linux Magazine —
If you know about the Kubuntu Focus team, then you are aware that they always try to stay at or ahead of the curve when it comes to their hardware.
Such is the case with the M2 and Zr laptops, which now offer Intel's latest Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU.
The specific laptops are to be considered workhorses for AAA gaming, machine learning, video editing and rendering, or development.
The M2 GEN 7 laptop sports the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus CPU with 24 cores, 24 threads, 36MB cache, and up to 5.5GHz clock speed. You also get an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 12GB GDDR7 VRAM, up to a whopping 12TB SSD storage, and (as expected) up to 96GB 5600MHz DDR5 RAM.
The Zr GEN 2 gets the same CPU, but it bumps the graphics up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB GDDR7 VRAM, up to a massive 192GB 4000+MHZ DDR5 RAM, and a sky-high 16TB SSD storage max.