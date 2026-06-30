news
Red Hat, RHEL, and Fedora-Based Qubes
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Red Hat ☛ Build a dynamic E2E test quarantine system with Prometheus and Grafana
If you run end-to-end (E2E) tests on a Kubernetes operator, you've seen the pattern: a test that passes 80% of the time still fails often enough to block continuous integration (CI), waste developer hours, and train your team to reflexively
/retest. Without historical data, you can't distinguish a flaky test from a regression. Without automation, the only remedy is a human noticing and filing a ticket.
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Red Hat ☛ Implement GPU-as-a-Service with Kueue and NVIDIA MIG
Many organizations buying GPUs today end up with the same problem: the cards are expensive, the demand across teams is uneven (about 52% utilization on average), and there's no clean way for a developer to actually get their hands on one without filing a ticket. The result is usually some mix of GPUs sitting idle and GPUs being hoarded… sometimes both (and somehow on the same cluster).
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Red Hat ☛ How to set up Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization ServiceNow CMDB discovery: Configuring virtual machines with a custom Discovery Pattern
If you're running a virtual machines (VM) on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, then you know that keeping everything visible in ServiceNow is key for change management, incident routing, and licensing. ServiceNow provides CMDB Kubernetes import capabilities but the standard Kubernetes patterns can be a bit messy. They often clutter your configuration management database (CMDB) with pods, deployments, and nodes, while failing to identify KubeVirt VMs as the proper configuration items (CIs) they actually are. In this article, I show you how to transform a running cluster into a clean, precise inventory by creating exactly one CI for each VM, cutting out all that extra pod noise.
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Red Hat ☛ How to set up OpenShift Virtualization ServiceNow CMDB discovery: Deploying an in-cluster MID Server
When a virtual machine (VM) is missing from the configuration management database (CMDB), it can become invisible to the rest of an IT team. Change management never sees it. Incident routing cannot find its owner. License reconciliation skips it. That matters right now, because Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is increasingly becoming the landing zone for many VMware migrations. Teams going through this migration are expecting migrated VMs to show up in ServiceNow the way the old hypervisor VMs always did.
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat UBI vs. Red Bait Hardened Images: How to choose
There are many similarities between Red Bait Universal Base Image (UBI) and Red Hat Hardened Images. Both commercial and open source developers can use either foundation to produce container images for their applications and redistribute the results either freely or for a fee, without constraints from Red Hat, while retaining the option to obtain Red Bait support.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Supercharge RHEL troubleshooting with agentic AI: Introducing goose [Ed: Red Hat entertains irresponsible automation to pretend it is ahead, based on hype]
We're now announcing the next step in our AI-driven systems management journey—the availability of the goose AI agent in the RHEL extensions repository for RHEL 9.8 and RHEL 10.2. A project of the Agentic AI Foundation, goose is a flexible, open source AI agent that can be used with the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for RHEL (developer preview) to unlock new use cases for AI-assisted administration.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Distributed AI inference: What telecom service provider leaders should know [Ed: Peddling slop, not Linux]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Can't patch fast enough? Zero trust as a last line of defense
In 2025, over 40,000 new CVEs were published. That's more than 100 every single day. Today, AI-powered exploit generation is drastically accelerating the time from vulnerability disclosure to active exploitation in the wild. "Chasing the holy grail" shows how pursuing a perfect score of zero CVEs can sometimes be counterproductive if it distracts from deeper defense-in-depth strategies. A component that's "clean" at 9 AM might have a newly disclosed vulnerability by 5 PM. Even when you achieve zero known CVEs, unknown vulnerabilities always remain.
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TecMint ☛ How to Downgrade and Lock Packages With dnf in RHEL Systems
From DNF’s point of view, everything installed successfully, but that doesn’t always mean your applications will continue to work as expected.
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Reminder: Take the 2026 user survey to help shape the future of Qubes! (10-20 minutes)
As previously announced, Qubes OS User Survey 2026 is currently live! The survey will remain open for two more weeks, until 2026-07-13.
Whether you’re a long-time Qubes user or haven’t even installed it yet, we want to hear about your experiences and about what matters to you. Help us make Qubes the best reasonably secure operating system it can be. If you’ve ever wanted to influence the development of Qubes, now is your chance. Make your voice heard!