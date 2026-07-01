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Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes
Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.
Fwupd 2.1.6 also adds a –filter-protocol option to the fwupdmgr and fwupdtool commands, adds support for handling HPE Redfish reset-required updates, ignores efivar free space on VMware, GCE, and EC2 virtual machines, splits the UEFI Memory Protection HSI from NX Compat, and updates FwupdClient to no longer download the same file multiple times.