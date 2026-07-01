Canonical/Ubuntu: ROS 2, Pushing Rust Everywhere, and Old Gimmicks Rebranded as "Hey Hi"

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NDSS Symposium 2027 Heads to Seoul: Expanding Global Collaboration in Cybersecurity Research

For more than three decades, the Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium has brought together leading cybersecurity researchers, academics, and practitioners from around the world to advance cutting-edge work.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.9.1

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

Arti 2.5.0 released: Stable Counter Galois Onion

This release marks Counter Galois Onion as a stable feature and includes it in full feature builds. Likewise, Congestion Control is now enabled in default builds of Arti, increasing the overall speed without any further configuration.

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-Go compact USB-C KVM supports WiFi 6 and 4K capture

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support

Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

Forgix hybrid board pairs Raspberry Pi RP2354 MCU with Efinix Trion FPGA

Adiuvo Engineering’s new ultra-compact, dual-chip Forgix development board pairs the Raspberry Pi RP2354 microcontroller with an Efinix Trion T8 FPGA in a breadboard-friendly Teensy form factor. Designed for developers exploring hardware-software co-design, the board combines dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 processing with 7,384 logic elements of programmable fabric.

Jetway’s latest x86 industrial SBCs offer a choice of Pico-ITX or 3.5-inch form factors

Jetway’s new PIC-TWL1 (Pico-ITX) and F35-TWL3 (3.5-inch) industrial SBCs leverage Intel’s 6W Atom N150 “Twin Lake” processor to offer low-power x86 computing with dual Gigabit Ethernet, varying from a dual-display ultra-compact layout up to a triple-4K configuration featuring cellular-ready M.2 expansion and SATA storage.

CirkitScape Top HAT brings ADC, RS-485, GPIO expansion, and USB hub to Raspberry Pi boards

The CirkitScape Top HAT is a multi-function Raspberry Pi expansion board that combines analog input, GPIO expansion, RS-485 communication, USB expansion, and power management features in a compact HAT format. The board is designed to reduce wiring complexity for embedded Linux, automation, STEM, and field-deployed projects.

Collabora introduces Kraid Rust compiler for Panfrost Mali GPU driver

Collabora has introduced Kraid, a new Rust-based compiler for the Panfrost open-source driver stack for Arm Mali GPUs. The project is intended to replace the aging Bifrost-oriented compiler infrastructure with a cleaner design better suited to Valhall and newer Mali GPU architectures.

9to5Linux

Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

COSMIC 1.2 Desktop Enables AVIF Support, Improves Support for Newer Intel GPUs

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.1, the COSMIC 1.2 release is here to enable AVIF image support for COSMIC backgrounds, improve support for newer Intel GPUs in the COSMIC compositor, add small tweaks to the VPN, Network, Bluetooth, and Battery applets, and improve PipeWire support in the settings daemon.

KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.

Mageia 10 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.5, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes

Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Kali Linux 2026.2 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and New Tools

Coming a little over three months after Kali Linux 2026.1, the Kali Linux 2026.2 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and ships with support for the GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments. Of course, Kali Linux’s default desktop environment remains Xfce, which is still on the 4.20 series for this release.

Kodi 22 Beta Improves Linux Support for Remote Keys and HDR Profile Support

Since the alpha release, Kodi 22 gained FFmpeg 8.1.2 support, live bitrate infolabels, better accuracy for chapter changes, better handling of chapters read by FFmpeg, better tempo settings, improved AV1 playback with keyframe-filtering=2, improved DTS-HD audio playback, and subtitle timing and visibility improvements.

news

Canonical/Ubuntu: ROS 2, Pushing Rust Everywhere, and Old Gimmicks Rebranded as "Hey Hi"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

HamsterOS Crams Complete Graphical Desktop onto 1.44 MB Floppy
It’s not every day that there’s a new OS in the works for 386 and 486-era hardware, but [John Swiderski] let us know he working hard to bring HamsterOS to retrocomputing enthusiasts everywhere
Kali Linux 2026.2 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and New Tools
Kali Linux 2026.2 ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution is now available for download with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop offerings, new tools, Kali NetHunter uUpdates, and more.
Mageia 10 Released
Mageia 10 is a GNU/Linux distribution for your computer, released by the Mageia community
Wine 11.12
The Wine development release 11.12 is now available
Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Is Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS
Raspberry Pi OS 2026-06-18 is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, new default touchscreen associations, new icons, updated Labwc Wayland compositor, and more.
KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps
KDE Plasma 6.7.2 is now available as the second point release to the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.
It’s Linux, on a Sega Megadrive
The Motorola 68000 series of chips was the first porting target for Linux
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.2 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 7.2 kernel series for public testing. Here’s what to expect!
 
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.
Security Leftovers
Security patches, breaches, more
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and more
Red Hat Trying to Sell Slop Instead of GNU/Linux (IBM Sells False Promises)
as usual, again
K Desktop Environment/KDE Development Updates
3 KDE picks
Canonical/Ubuntu: ROS 2, Pushing Rust Everywhere, and Old Gimmicks Rebranded as "Hey Hi"
Ubuntu based things
New Videos About EasyOS
EasyOS the distro
Games: Steam Machines, Godot News, and Linux on Consoles
gaming picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Kernel Space: Bugs, Patches, and Engineering
Linux leftovers
EuroBSDCon 2026 Travel Grant and Dan Langille on FreeBSD
BSD leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes
Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with a new HSI attribute for coreboot verified boot, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, as well as various other improvements.
Games: Steam Deck, Blending Vampire Survivors, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Red Hat: Lightspeed and LLM Slop
Lightspeed and bad stuff
Open Hardware Leftovers
mostly Hackaday
Android Leftovers
I stopped an Android Auto disconnect loop by modifying one background power setting
I found the Linux tool that shows what's using your disk space — and lets you clean it up instantly
For these use cases, it's become my go-to tool for finding and purging bloat on Linux
GNOME or KDE Plasma: Choosing the wrong one can ruin your Linux experience
If you’re thinking about switching to Linux, you’re probably comparing distros like Ubuntu, Fedora
LibrePhone update, organizing locally, and more in issue 48 of the digital Bulletin
Our user freedoms are in serious danger. From multiple different Big Tech companies claiming they want to protect us while they steal our rights
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Enzo's First Test Can be His First Brass [original]
Today it is the first of July
Kubuntu Focus Goes Ultra
The Kubuntu Focus team has upped the performance ante of its M2 and Zr laptops with the latest, greatest CPUs from Intel
Purism: A tale of two releases
Welcome back! In our last update, we announced the release of PureOS Crimson
Europe's Exit From Windows/Microsoft Has Accelerated [original]
Europe is well positioned to lead a migration to GNU/Linux and BSDs
Gymware Running Linux Not Cheap [original]
There goes a stigma
Microsoft Layoffs Announced July 1, as Expected [original]
This helps show that the era of Windows is coming to an end, little by little...
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
COSMIC 1.2 Desktop Enables AVIF Support, Improves Support for Newer Intel GPUs
COSMIC 1.2 desktop environment is now available with improvements to COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Applets, COSMIC Setings, COSMIC Store, COSMIC Monitor, and COSMIC Greeter.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS centric news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Purism and more
Mozilla, Firefox, and Tor Browser
Mozilla focus
BSD: FreeBSD, BSDCan, and OpenBSD
BSD leftovers
Security Incidents, Patches, New Bugs
Security with focus on Linux
Programming Leftovers
Development related links
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Banana Pi, and More
hardware projects, gadgets etc.
Red Hat, RHEL, and Fedora-Based Qubes
IBM and more
KDE: Latest Work on Krita and Kdenlive (Student Project)
some technical details
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Wonders of Web Weaving Podcast
2 new episodes
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: Rewarding Clickbait, Mouse Lag in KDE Plasma, Pong, and More
gaming related picks
Microsoft in Freefall This Week [original]
Many layoffs happening
United Arab Emirates: Microsoft's Irrelevance [original]
Mass layoffs at Microsoft are expected later today or some time tomorrow
Aruba: Another New Low for Microsoft Windows [original]
Windows sank to 47.88%
Mageia 10 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.5, and More
Mageia 10 is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.18 LTS and featuring the KDE Plasma 6.5, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.
ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes
ParrotOS 7.3 security-oriented distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, updated tools, optimized builds, official Vagrant boxes, and other changes.
GNU/Linux Reaches All-Time High in South America [original]
If one annuls that "OS X" spike, then it's also an all-time low for Windows
Android Leftovers
You don't need to free up RAM on your Android phone (in fact, you shouldn't)
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux related picks
Purism Announces Librem 16 as World’s Most Private and Secure Linux Laptop
Purism announced the launch of Librem 16 as the world’s most private and secure Linux laptop designed to protect your digital life.
Money Does Not Make Free Software Activists Happy [original]
But sometimes it can help
Overcoming Barriers [original]
Misogyny is a barrier in almost every facet and discipline
Valnet on GNU/Linux and Free Software
more recent articles
GNU/Linux on the Desktop/Laptop: Recent Coverage by Valnet
3 recent articles
Games: Steam Deck, Alternatives to Bazzite, and Valve's Steam Machine
gaming picks
COSMIC's new design might just give Apple a run for its money, COSMIC is doing things KDE and GNOME still can’t
COSMIC coverage
FreeBSD 15 reminded me that boring operating systems are sometimes the whole point
FreeBSD 15 does not feel designed to win a screenshot contest, and honestly, that’s part of why it caught my attention
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Education and Events: NANOG, NYC*BUG, and EmacsConf
current/upcoming events
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
GNU/Linux Leftovers
KDE, Debian, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, eBPF, and More
3 episodes or similar
BSD: OpenBSD, FreeBSD, BSDCan, and More
BSD leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: SBCs, Open-Source Robot Vacuum, and More
hardware related picks
Sailfish OS (GNU/Linux) on "Commodore"
3 stories
Games: Steam Machines and Steam Next Fest
gaming news
Applications and HowTos
mostly howtos
Speaking Out About Misogyny [original]
There is a stigma about programmers lacking social skills
I spent a year on an immutable distro, and the one thing I miss is being able to break stuff
I love immutable Linux distros
Free and Open Source Software
This is a series looking at the BOSGAME VTA-439 Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC running Linux
This Flatpak runs a 30-year old version of GIMP – pre-GTK
Every wondered what famed FOSS image editor GIMP was like in 1996
NoID Privacy Workstation – hardened Linux distribution
A read-only NoID Privacy for Linux audit tool is included and can also be run as a standalone Bash script on other Linux distributions
Kawaiintu OS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
Kawaiintu OS (Neo Moebuntu) is a custom Ubuntu distribution inspired by Moebuntu
How to make Linux look like MacOS for free - with a few simple ZorinOS tweaks
Looking to migrate to Linux but fond of the Mac UI
Welcome, Enzo [original]
He's already signing up about 5 players, so the budget is clearly on tap
Kodi 22 Beta Improves Linux Support for Remote Keys and HDR Profile Support
Kodi 22 “Piers” open-source media center is now available for public beta testing promising HDR on Wayland support for Linux systems and many other new features and improvements.
Availability of Tux Machines [original]
We are doing our best to tackle this issue as we strive for 100% uptime
GNU Ships GCC 14.4 as a Bug-Fix Release
On Friday, the Gnu project announced the release of the GNU Compiler Collection version 14.4
Android Leftovers
I reclaimed storage by changing one Android setting about deleted files
This Week in Plasma: Post-6.7 Bug-fixing
This week members of the core Plasma team spent almost all of their time in bug-fixing mode
Drauger OS 7.8 aims to turn Ubuntu into a gaming Linux distro with KDE Plasma
One of the coolest things about the Linux community is that
Software Enshittification or Freedom? It's not a hard choice!
I'm going to talk about enshittification of software, of the world wide web, and of the devices you may think of as yours
22+ Years of Women in Tech [original]
Women in tech can only ever feel welcomed if all of us - men included - resist misogyny
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Every Physics Teacher (And Student) Should Try This Open Source Software
The free software I used for years as Physics student
Review: PCLinuxOS 2026.05
It has been a while since I last took the PCLinuxOS distribution for a test drive
Free software communities often start small
I had a challenging course on the Assembly and C programming languages
Europe Should Adopt European Web Browsers [original]
We need more browser diversity
Old Vintage Computing Research: Working around dragons with the Lemote Yeeloong laptop and OpenBSD
And since it can run OpenBSD...
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles