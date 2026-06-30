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Games: Steam Deck, Alternatives to Bazzite, and Valve's Steam Machine
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Make Use Of ☛ I installed these Steam Deck plugins and realized Valve left out the obvious ones
The Steam Deck is one of the few pieces of hardware I've owned where the software feels almost as considered as the hardware itself. Gaming Mode is quick, the interface makes sense on a handheld, and Valve clearly put real thought into how you actually use the thing on a couch. But the more time I spent with it, the more I kept running into small gaps, the kind of things I assumed it would just do on its own, and didn't.
The fix for nearly all of them is Decky Loader, a community-built plugin platform that adds a small store right inside the Quick Access menu. Once it's set up, you tap a plug icon, browse the catalog, and install what you want with a single press. What struck me as I added these was how few of them feel like hacks. Most of them feel like features that should have been part of SteamOS from the start. These are the eight I personally use.
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XDA ☛ Most Linux gamers only hear about Bazzite, but a traditional distro might be the better fit
Ask for a Linux gaming recommendation in 2026 and you'll hear the same word back almost every time: Bazzite. And for good reason. It boots ready to game, ships Steam Gaming Mode out of the box, and is genuinely hard to break for the Linux novice, but somewhere along the way, it became the only recommendation you heard. The truth is, you don't need Bazzite to game on Linux, and for a lot of people a traditional distro is the better fit. It comes down to one thing: the immutable, image-based model versus a mutable one. I run CachyOS as my daily driver and Bazzite on the couch PC downstairs, so this is a comparison from inside both camps.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Valve's Steam Machine is as fast as a Ryzen 7000 CPU in leaked benchmarks
You might just know how well Valve's long-awaited Steam Machine performs. How-To Geek has found benchmarks for the "Valve Fremont" (aka Steam Machine) online ahead of its summer release, and it's not a cutting-edge desktop PC — though that doesn't tell the whole story.
The Geekbench 6 listings indicate that the Steam Machine's custom six-core AMD Zen 4 CPU and 16GB of RAM deliver a single-core CPU score of about 2,300, and a multi-core score over 7,300. That puts the performance roughly on par with Ryzen 7000-series processors like the Ryzen 5 7640HS and Ryzen 5 Pro 7540U, depending on the test.