Games: Steam Deck, Alternatives to Bazzite, and Valve's Steam Machine

The Steam Deck is one of the few pieces of hardware I've owned where the software feels almost as considered as the hardware itself. Gaming Mode is quick, the interface makes sense on a handheld, and Valve clearly put real thought into how you actually use the thing on a couch. But the more time I spent with it, the more I kept running into small gaps, the kind of things I assumed it would just do on its own, and didn't.

The fix for nearly all of them is Decky Loader, a community-built plugin platform that adds a small store right inside the Quick Access menu. Once it's set up, you tap a plug icon, browse the catalog, and install what you want with a single press. What struck me as I added these was how few of them feel like hacks. Most of them feel like features that should have been part of SteamOS from the start. These are the eight I personally use.