news
Games: Steam Deck, Blending Vampire Survivors, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the most played Steam Deck games for June 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Another month comes to a close - here's what has been most popular on the Steam Deck with the top 50 most played games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Turok: Origins gets a fresh gameplay trailer - coming Fall 2026 | GamingOnLinux
The new co-op game Turok: Origins is set to release sometime Fall 2026, with a fresh trailer revealed today from Saber Interactive. The release window was revealed along with the new trailer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ California Protect Our Games Act fails in committee, as an ESA rep calls Minecraft servers "illegal" | GamingOnLinux
The fight continues on for Stop Killing Games, but the California Protect Our Games Act has failed during committee so that's the end of it there for now.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The big Dead Hot Summer 3.0 update for 7 Days to Die is out now | GamingOnLinux
7 Days to Die just had a huge free upgrade released with the Dead Hot Summer 3.0 update, bringing with it lots more gameplay customization. In terms of general gameplay and what you can tweak - it's probably one of the biggest updates to the game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blending Vampire Survivors and tower defense, 'The Gate Must Stand' is total chaos | GamingOnLinux
Bringing together the worlds of bullet heavens and tower defense - The Gate Must Stand puts you and your towers in front of a great big gate. Disclosure: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.8.20 Beta brings ray tracing improvements, better VRAM management | GamingOnLinux
Coming in hot with the release of the Steam Machine, Valve released SteamOS 3.8.20 Beta with a new graphics driver for ray tracing and VRAM management changes. This was released at the same time as the new stable release 3.8.12 for everyone.