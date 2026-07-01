Purism: A tale of two releases

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2026



Quoting: PureOS Development Report: May 2026 – Purism —

Welcome back! In our last update, we announced the release of PureOS Crimson! We’re thrilled to share this release with you, and we hope you love it as much as we do.

We skipped ahead a little bit in that post, since the release occurred in May and we were eager to share it. We made many more quality-of-life improvements in May leading up to the release. Our work is speeding up too: we’re laying the foundation for PureOS Dawn, we just released the Librem 16 featuring PureOS Crimson, and we have many more projects picking up steam!