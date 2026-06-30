news
Games: Rewarding Clickbait, Mouse Lag in KDE Plasma, Pong, and More
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Press Gazette ☛ Confusion and anger as publisher moves journalists to pay-per-click contracts
Journalists on The Gamer paid $8 per thousand clicks.
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Linux Magazine ☛ Linux Gamers May Soon See Less Mouse Lag in KDE Plasma
Gamers using KDE’s Plasma desktop have been suffering from a slight input delay in mouse movement that could lead to getting fragged.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Pong game recompiles its own source code every frame — winning entry at IOCCC29 was generated by a custom compiler
Jonah Uellenberg won the Ping Pong Prize at the 29th International Obfuscated C Code Contest earlier this month, with a version of Pong that recompiles its own source code on every frame.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Steamroller becomes first prebuilt gaming PC to ship with SteamOS — Ryzen 9600X, Radeon RX 7600, 16GB DDR5 RAM system available for preorder at $1,299
Steamroller is the first commercially available prebuilt gaming PC running SteamOS, pairing standard desktop components with future upgradeability.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve adjusts SteamOS resolution options ready for Steam Machine | GamingOnLinux
With the Steam Machine just about to release with the first purchasing wave beginning today - Valve released a fresh Beta to adjust screen resolutions.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Retro vehicle combat game FUMES is adding co-op support | GamingOnLinux
FUMES is a real indie gem, bringing vehicular combat action like some of the classics - and it's about to get a lot bigger with co-op support. It currently has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam and is Steam Deck / SteamOS Playable.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Open world survival game Enshrouded 1.0 arrives October 15 | GamingOnLinux
Enshrouded from Keen Games is getting ready to leave Early Access, with a release date announced for October 15h and there's a new trailer too.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Dinosaurs have arrived in the latest Dwarf Fortress update | GamingOnLinux
Dwarfs versus dinos? Yep, that's now a thing. The deep sim Dwarf Fortress has a big free update out now adding in a whole lot of extinct animals.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Neighborhoods is a cozy upcoming city builder with a claymation art style | GamingOnLinux
Neighborhoods is a cozy "reimagining of city sims as a city fixer" with a sweet claymation art style. Announced recently by E-Line Media that previously developed and published Beyond Blue and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna).
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Top-down PvE extraction shooter ZERO Sievert is getting a co-op sequel | GamingOnLinux
An announcement that got buried with all the recent stuff - popular top-down PvE extraction shooter ZERO Sievert is set for a sequel that brings co-op.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The dbrand Portal themed Steam Machine case has vanished | GamingOnLinux
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some great fighting games in the Arc System Works Evo Collection Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
The Arc System Works Evo Collection Humble Bundle is live and with it you can grab some highly rated fighting games that work with Proton on SteamOS Linux. Another great way to build up that collection of games!