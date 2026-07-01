news
K Desktop Environment/KDE Development Updates
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K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
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Ocean Updates – June 2026
Ocean Icons in Penpot
I began the process of moving icons from Figma to Penpot. The icons are locate in the Icons page inside Penpot. This page contains some placeholder icon components created by our contributors. This was done so that we could use generic icons for UI as we complete more parts of Ocean design.
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GSoC - Working on Marknote
Overview
I’m working on Marknote to introduce a block-editor inspired by popular note taking apps such as Notion. A block editor is a modern text editor that allows you to insert elements such as paragraphs, lists, tables, code, block quotes, etc. into separate blocks. Each block can be reordered, edited, and deleted. Such editors also give you the ability to insert elements by pressing “/” followed by the name of the element. This block based design of these editors make them very fun and intuitive to use.
A problem that most of these editors have in common is incomplete markdown support. They do not support the full commonmark spec.
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C++ Library Headers & CMake Config Files: Are We Serviceable?
When working on a software library which is targeting 3rd-party consumers, it is rather of self-interest to make the library uncomplicated to use. Unless perhaps there is opportunity seen in having to help out in the process
And to know if it is uncomplicated to use, best before learning otherwise the hard way, one has to take the position of the consumers. Even better if this can be automated, after all that is why people developed machines, like computers, to pass on the dull part.
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