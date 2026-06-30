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Free and Open Source Software
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F2 Commander - terminal-based orthodox file manager
F2 Commander is a terminal-based orthodox file manager that brings the classic two-panel commander layout to modern systems.
It’s designed to make local and remote file systems easier to navigate, with discoverable controls, flexible file listings, searching, previews, and integration with native desktop applications.
This is free and open source software.
Nunchuk Desktop - Qt-based Bitcoin wallet client
Nunchuk Desktop is a Qt-based Bitcoin wallet client that brings Nunchuk’s multisignature custody platform to Linux and other desktop systems.
It’s designed for users who want stronger self-custody than a simple single-key wallet, with tools for managing multiple keys, signing transactions, pairing hardware devices, and working with collaborative custody and inheritance-focused wallet setups.
This is free and open source software.
layerx - terminal-based Docker image layer inspector
layerx is a terminal-based Docker image layer inspector that helps developers understand what’s inside container images.
It shows which layer added each file, highlights wasted bytes, and makes it easier to review the filesystem impact of Dockerfile changes before they reach production. The tool can inspect image references via Docker or Podman, read saved image archives without a daemon, compare builds, and export analysis data for scripts and CI pipelines.
This is free and open source software.
FUDforum - PHP-based discussion forum system
FUDforum is a PHP-based discussion forum system for building and managing online communities.
It’s designed to be highly configurable and scalable, with support for conventional web forums as well as integration with XML feeds, Usenet groups, and mailing lists.
This is free and open source software.
Midday Commander - dual-panel terminal file manager
Midday Commander is a dual-panel terminal file manager written in Go for users who want fast, keyboard-driven file handling inside a shell.
It follows the familiar orthodox file manager model with independent panes, function-key operations, batch selection, and direct integration with command-line tools, while keeping deployment simple with a single binary.
This is free and open source software.
Bitcoin Safe - desktop Bitcoin wallet application
Bitcoin Safe is a desktop Bitcoin wallet application designed for managing cold storage wallets, with a strong focus on multisig workflows, hardware signers, and self-custody.
It helps users create, maintain, and spend from wallets without storing seed material on the main computer, while offering tools for labeling, transaction review, private blockchain syncing, and collaborative wallet management across trusted devices.
This is free and open source software.