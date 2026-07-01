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Europe's Exit From Windows/Microsoft Has Accelerated
Europe is particularly well positioned to lead a migration to GNU/Linux and BSDs. These latest numbers (end of first half of 2026) are encouraging and more details are coming out today about Microsoft layoffs, for example: Microsoft Mass Layoffs Due to Money Problems (Debt, Lack of Money to Complete Payroll), Not "Hey Hi" | Paying Severance to Staff Laid Off by Microsoft Too Expensive for Microsoft Now?
Suffice to say, as GNU/Linux becomes more relevant, so do we as a community and as a site in its 23rd year. The attacks on us, funded by third parties, come also from Microsoft. It must really bother these misogynists that women-led communities promote Free software. █
Image source: Map of Europe for 1870