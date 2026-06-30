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KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps
Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.7.1, the KDE Plasma 6.7.2 point release promises to improve the full-screen video playback performance in Chromium-based apps, while also fixing a recent regression that could cause Chromium-based apps to freeze if another window was forced into a “Keep Above Others” mode.
KDE Plasma 6.7.2 also updates the Plasma System Monitor app to improve text alignment in the Processes page when using the tree view, updates the Info Center app to no longer crash when displaying information about NVIDIA GPUs, and fixes a recent regression that broke the RDP server when using systemd.