KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.

Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.

Coming a little over three months after Kali Linux 2026.1, the Kali Linux 2026.2 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and ships with support for the GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments. Of course, Kali Linux’s default desktop environment remains Xfce, which is still on the 4.20 series for this release.

Since the alpha release, Kodi 22 gained FFmpeg 8.1.2 support, live bitrate infolabels, better accuracy for chapter changes, better handling of chapters read by FFmpeg, better tempo settings, improved AV1 playback with keyframe-filtering=2, improved DTS-HD audio playback, and subtitle timing and visibility improvements.

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Coming more than two months after Archinstall 4.3, the Archinstall 4.4 release introduces a Niri DankMaterialShell desktop profile, the ability to select the console font from the Locales menu, support for configuring the Plymouth boot splash screen, and an IWD standalone option to the Network configuration.

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 7.1 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.2 for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, every Sunday afternoon.

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series on the live session, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for June 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites.