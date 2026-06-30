Most of the talk about RSS is about publishing. A feed is something your site emits: you write a post, and the feed is the machine-readable copy that goes out the door. Almost every blog does this. It is the easy half, and it has been solved for twenty years.

The harder, rarer half is the other direction — not emitting feeds, but reading them. Treating other people’s feeds as the way you follow them, inside your own site, as a first-class thing rather than an export nobody looks at. Dave Winer has been asking who else builds this. Manton Reece replied that he isn’t aware of any social platform doing inbound RSS except Micro.blog.

My site does both. The wiring is open source, so here is exactly how.