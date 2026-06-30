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Mageia 10 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.5, and More
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Mageia 10 ships with the KDE Plasma 6.5.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1 software suites, GNOME 49, and Xfce 4.20 desktop environments as standalone flavors.
While the Xfce edition is X11-only, the KDE Plasma and GNOME editions are available with X11 and Wayland sessions, which you can select from the boot menu. For NVIDIA GPU users, Mageia 10 ships with out-of-the-box support for the proprietary NVIDIA graphics driver integrated into the ISO images.