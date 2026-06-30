news
Programming Leftovers
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Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2026.26 Release #194
The Raku Foundation Anyone with an active interest in the success of Raku is welcome to Register their interest in membership of The Raku Foundation community – details of participation are being thrashed out by the newly appointed Executive Board and will be communicated in due course.
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Rlang ☛ Unlearning the Tidyverse
Unlearning the Tidyverse R My motivation to unlearn the Tidyverse after eight years using it.
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LWN ☛ Git 2.55.0 released
Git maintainer Junio Hamano has announced Git 2.55.0, which has non-merge commits from 100 people; 33 of those are first-time contributors to the project. LWN recently covered some of the noteworthy changes in 2.55, including new features for the experimental "git history" command, addition of the Git fsmonitor daemon for GNU/Linux systems, and more.
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Pekka Väänänen ☛ Revisiting Yliluoma’s ordered dither algorithm
This article discusses Joel Yliluoma’s 2011 ordered dither algorithm (left), explains its internals in greater detail than other treatments, presents new simplified variants (middle), and compares the results to a state-of-the-art algorithm (right). Source code is included at the end.
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[Repeat] Jim Nielsen ☛ Notes from Bryan Cantrill’s “Intelligence is not Enough”
Some of the problems they ran into were bugs. But these weren’t any ordinary bugs, they were company-destroying bugs: bugs that, if they couldn’t be fixed, would sink the entire company.
And the difficulty in solving these bugs was that they had no precedent. Any documentation or knowledge they could find around the symptoms of the problem was actively incorrect.
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Andrew Nesbitt ☛ Unbundling the standard library
I got sent a link to a pull request against Dan Burton’s composition, a tiny Haskell package whose whole gimmick is that it depends on nothing, not even base. The upcoming GHC 10.2 breaks it: built-in names resolve through a real module, GHC.Essentials, which is in base, so from 10.2 every package picks up an implicit base dependency whether the cabal file declares one or not. The PR added a flag to opt out of that. Dan closed it and shipped a 2.0 that depends on base like everything else, on the grounds that the zero-dependency claim had always been a polite fiction about where the compiler’s wired-in identifiers came from.
The zero-dependency claim was always a question of where the line falls between the compiler and its standard library, and in GHC 10.2 that line moved by one module. That sent me off cataloguing the same boundary in other ecosystems, but the part I didn’t expect was how much the answer changes what a vulnerability advisory looks like.
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MaskRay ☛ Optimizing LLVM's bump allocator | MaskRay
BumpPtrAllocator is LLVM's bump allocator (arena allocator): each allocation bumps a pointer within a slab, and everything is freed at once when the allocator dies. It backs Clang's ASTContext, lld's make object pools, TableGen records, and many other arenas.
Here is the fast path before three recent changes: [...]
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ Do excellent vulnerability reports
Over the years, we have received, read and handled way over one thousand vulnerability reports filed against curl. We have seen most kinds.
It is time for me to try to help future reporters by providing a short guide on how to submit a truly excellent vulnerability report to an Open Source project.
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R-Script
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Rlang ☛ Let’s create a minimal R GUI (R GUI 2, previously Q)
A few months ago I started an experiment, the Q IDE, a Qt-based IDE for R. I started it because I felt that the old RStudio was nice but I wanted it to be even simpler, closer to a scientific calculator like the old TI-89 Titanium.
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