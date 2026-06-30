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Overcoming Barriers
It is widely known that Curie "was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize" and it matters because back in those days science was very male-dominated. She died in 1934, years before Germany invaded Poland (where she grew up). As Wikipedia recalls it: "Curie's work has had a profound effect in the societal sphere. To attain her scientific achievements, she had to overcome barriers, in both her native and her adoptive country, that were placed in her way because she was a woman. She also mentored female scientists at the Radium Institute, helping pave the way for women in physics and chemistry."
Tux Machines, always led by women, has also had to overcome barriers, which include overt online abuse. That abuse was also directed towards several female webhosts. We'll tell those stories some time soon.
Misogyny is a barrier in almost every facet and discipline. Speaking about this is a priority. █
Image source: Marie Curie