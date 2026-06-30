news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Pushing to the Top
Publishing is about exposing corruption
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How Long Can a Company Delay Its Financial Report That Likely Confirms Exodus of Staff, Growing Debt, and Other Problems?
Brett Wilson LLP was meant to release its annual report some time early this month
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Networking With the National Delegates
António Campinos with a prime opportunity to network with the Administrative Council delegates and lobby for his reappointment
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IBM's Alderon as "Silent Layoffs", Not Just Bailout From Taxpayers
Seeing through the noise
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Laptop Bricked After Microsoft Certificates Expiry
Is "Jim" dead?
New
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Gemini Links 29/06/2026: Using More of GPLv3+ and Merits of Security by TOFU
Links for the day
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Links 29/06/2026: Lemote Yeeloong Laptop With OpenBSD, Slop Ruins Code/Development
Links for the day
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Antisocial People With No Computer Science Background Are Ruining the Technology Space (Like Officials With No Experience in Patents Destroyed the EPO)
This is a real issue; it needs to be widely recognised and tackled
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DDoS Attacks Are a Crime and They Only Increase Interest (Intrigue) in Their Target
Information cannot be DDoSed out of reach/existence, except temporarily
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Whistleblowing and Retaliation by Microsoft Workers Against Microsoft Seems Increasingly Likely
some will go to the press, looking to expose some shenanigans
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 122 Out of 200: Garrett's Solicitors Confirm That Garrett is Ban-Evading and Spying on Our IRC Network
his solicitors basically acknowledge this
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PIPs and "Retirements": IBM Layoffs in Anything But Name
That former Red Hat (now IBM) staff threatens to put my wife and I in prison is worse than cruel
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Contact Members of the EPO Administrative Council, Tell Them the EPO (Office) Became a Disgrace and an Enemy of Europe's Citizens
If you live in Europe (not just the EU, even Turkey is included), please contact your delegates
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The World Needs GNU/Linux for Security, Turn Off "Secure Boot" (It's the Opposite of Security)
They call it "Secure Boot", but what does it mean to say "Secure" when you actively opt for back doors controlled by Microsoft, the FBI, and many more parties?
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In Signal of Weakness or Phasing Out XBox (Not Sustainable, According to the CEO) Microsoft "Pauses New Third-Party Game Pass Deals"
Moments ago
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Two Pieces About "AI" This Morning Were Paid-For SPAM at The Register MS
The Register MS is the "Tech News" publisher you can pay to promote your company and even key-word-stuff pages for SEO purposes
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Week of Microsoft Layoffs, Maybe Record-Breaking Scale
They will mislead about the scale
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Links 28/06/2026: More Om Malik Eulogies, Cloudflare Promotes Web Browser Monocultures
Links for the day
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'Modern' Web: "Stop! You Are Browsing Too Fast!"
Can the Web ever recover from this?
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Pensions Tied to Ponzi Schemes Are Themselves Ponzi Schemes
Pensions are becoming more like that as well
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Monoculture in Europe as National (or Continental) Security Threat
We need more browser diversity
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Canada 5-0: GNU/Linux Rises to 5.0%, Windows Rapidly Falls to New Lows
Will we be seeing 6-0 (6%) by year's end and will Microsoft be shown two red cards?
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 28, 2026
IRC logs for Sunday, June 28, 2026
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Gemini Links 29/06/2026: Sansieviera, HiFi, and Self-Signed Certificates
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):